2 hours ago

Former Black Stars striker Tony Yeboah says he sees himself in former Ghana and Udinese striker Asamoah Gyan.

There has been a raging debate as to who is the best goal scorer Ghana has even seen with both strikers always in the thick of the debate.

Tony Yeboah during his days was a burly striker who relied a lot on physical strength with a lethal shots from any of his foot.

Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's all time goal scorer is no different a striker who is comfortable with both feet and also very good in the air with much more pace than Tony Yeboah.

There are glaring similarities between the two although they both are from different generations.

He made this revelation in an interview with Asempa FM on Friday.

"Asamoah Gyan is one of the players that I see myself in" the former Okwahu United striker said.

"We have a lot of talented players in Ghana but unfortunately our game has gone down and people have lot a lot of interest in football" he added.