29 minutes ago

Legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan believes he was handed a raw deal as he should have clinched the 2010 and 2014 CAF African best player gong.

Baby Jet as he is affectionately called missed out on the 2010 award to the legendary Samuel Eto'o and did not make the last three in the 2014 edition.

Asamoah Gyan was very integral to Ghana's match to the quarter finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where he scored the winner in the round of 16 clash against USA and was a penalty away from reaching the semi finals against Uruguay.

The striker was also in peak form for his English club Sunderland at the time.

He also missed out in the 2014 edition whiles playing in the less fancied UAE league for Al Ain where he scored countless goals and helped them win the league and also propelled Ghana to the 2014 World Cup.

A confident sounding Gyan says he believes he should have scooped the aforementioned African best player awards.

He vented out his frustration to TV3's Juliet Bawuah in an interview on twitter over the weekend.

“Sometimes I dont know how they vote it, but I still think I should have won it in 2010 and 2014 because I deserved it” he claimed.

“I did everything I was scoring goals, I was on top of my shape, I was doing everything you can check the stats” he continued.

“I don’t know how they rate it. Why am I saying I should have won it in 2010 and 2014, without saying 2011, 2012, 2013” he asked.

“Its because I knew what I did and everybody saw it… I think 2010 and 2014 should have been my year” he noted.

Gyan takes consolation in the fact that he won other individual awards and says he’s not really gutted he missed out on the CAF Africa Player of the Year Awards.

“Sometimes I feel like there were a lot of players who were even better than me and they didn’t get to there”.

“But at least I was able to win the BBC African Player of the Year, it was one of my (most) prestigious awards in my career. I was second in the CAF Awards”.

“I placed second behind one of the greatest African players, Samuel Eto’o, Drogba was third”.

“Being on (the stage) with these great legends, great giants, I still feel proud of myself and still feel great” he concluded.