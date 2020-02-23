3 hours ago

Founder and leader of The People's Project (TPP), Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has brushed aside a lawsuit of failure on his part to pay for a fridge he purchased on credit.

Per details of the writ summons sighted by Ghanaguardian.com, one Richard Nana Amoako is praying the Tema Magistrate Court to get A Plus to pay the $3,000.00 family hub refrigerator he bought from him some 7 months ago.

In the writ, the plaintiff also asked the court to compel the 'loudmouth' political activist to settle him the interest of the said amount, as according to him, all attempts to get A Plus to honour his promises of paying the debt has proved futile.

However, reacting to the suit on his Facebook page, A Plus said the issue that will break him is yet to be manufactured.

According to him, he currently owes a lot of companies in the country, and that long before his fault-finders started to crush him down with this fight, he had prepared for all their strategies.

"You have no idea the guy you are dealing with. I have prepared very well for all your strategies before starting this fight. I have long developed my tough skin. Nothing breaks me. Kwame A Plus doesn't crack", he wrote in portions of his lengthy write-up.

Read his full reaction below:

The thing that will break Kwame A Plus has not been manufactured yet. Me kɔ te aaa fridge. Demand development before you vote aaa you say Kwame A Plus owes fridge. Human beings are drinking from the same pond as animals because I bought a fridge?

As I type this kroaa, I owe the company that collects borla in my estate. I owe Ghana water. I owe the company that supplies me the diesel and petrol I sell. I owe the cleaning company that cleans my office. I owe my lawyers - call Jerry Avenogbor, Nii Kpakpo and Edudzi and ask them if I don't owe them. I just borrowed data from MTN to do this post

You have no idea the guy you are dealing with. I have prepared very well for all your strategies before starting this fight. I have long developed my tough skin. Nothing breaks me. Kwame A plus doesn't crack.

When you guys started with BOST, I pushed you to do more. Now you have moved from Bost to fridge. See how low you are now.

I thought you will rather lie that I was the one who stole the aboboyaa and excavators that flew or I owe the people who towed the excavators from the galamsey pits. You have used this tactics to scare people who want to fight governments since time in memorial. you will fail this time. You have to push a bullet through my brain to be able to stop me. You have completely no idea the bosom you're dealing with.

I should stop talking about all the nonsense happening in this country because I bought a fridge. Ah!!!

Herh, If you like find a lady to set me up like you did to Kan Dapaah it will not stop me!!! Me, if you set me up with a lady, I'll chop her simple!!!