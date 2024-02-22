14 minutes ago

Popular Ghanaian musician, Fameye, has narrated how a breakup with his girlfriend caused him to spend over 3,000 Cedis in one night.

He said the sad event happened on a day that was supposed to be a celebratory one.

Narrating the painful experience in an interview on Accra 100.5 FM, Fameye said he received the news after he had been paid for a show in Winneba and was looking forward to enjoying the fruit of his labour.

But after receiving the devastating news of the breakup, he said the shock led to him shaving off his locks that night. As if that was not enough, he went on a spending spree, blowing all the money he made from the gig in Winneba in one night.

"It was a painful experience. I remember it was in Winneba, I had just come back from a show, that was before I even made it big, I was paid 3,000 cedis and I had gone to see her, that was when she broke up with me. I even gave her 50 Cedis out of the 3,000.

"I cut off my rasta and then I just went to my room to sleep," he said.

He said he had to go for consolation from a female friend but was still in pain, so he decided to visit a bar with some friends where he spent his entire earnings on drinks.

"Later I then went to Winnifred (an old classmate of mine) where I broke down and poured my heart out to her. She slowly consoled me and raised my spirits.

"But I still wasn't ok so I went with some friends to a pub where I spent all my money on drinks and kebab to prove that I wasn't hurt. By the time I got home, the entire three thousand cedis was gone," he said.

Fameye advised his followers to be cautious and guard their hearts when in relationships.

"Broken heart is not easy, I've noticed that If you put all your heart into loving a woman, it's very risky. So be careful in relationships," he said.