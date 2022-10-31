1 hour ago

Ghana and Spezia winger Emmanuel Gyasi says that he habours dreams of playing at the upcoming FIFA World Cup

He has been very impressive for Spezia in the Italian Serie A despite his team battling to save their top flight status in the elite division.

The 28 year old winger was snubbed for the 2021 African Cup of Nations by then coach Milovan Rajevac and was also not invited for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.

But adds that he spoke to Otto Addo four weeks ago and expressed his intention to be at the Mundial but adds that he will pursue other goals if he is not invited.

"The World Cup in Qatar? I have a good relationship with the new Ghana coach Addo. We spoke four weeks ago and I made myself available. I expressed the dream of going to the World Cup, if I am not chosen I will work for other goals ".

Born in Palermo to Ghanaian parents, the winger switched nationality to play for Ghana in 2021 and has been capped thrice.