17 minutes ago

Ghanaian gospel musician, Brother Sammy has made headlines by declaring that activities like staking bets, eating pork, and getting piercings are not sinful.

He urged people to stop using Christianity as a means to intimidate others while asserting his stance on these issues during an entertainment discussion.

Brother Sammy emphasized that, he engages in betting regularly, as he sees it as a quick means to get richer.

He pointed out that, many people pray for financial breakthroughs but often overlook betting as a legitimate avenue for quick income.

The gospel musician also spoke on what he perceives as hypocrisy among pastors who allow their children to participate in American lotteries while discouraging others from similar practices.

Though he has never staked lotto, Brother Sammy said he wouldn’t preach against it. He argued that funds from such activities can even be used to contribute to church offerings.

Also addressing societal judgments, Brother Sammy criticized the way individuals with tattoos and piercings are treated in churches.

“Even when boys with tattoos and piercing enter churches, they look at them with judgmental eyes, it’s not fair. They judge Rastafarians but allow women wear weaves and synthetic hairs. We need to be truthful to each other”