Former President John Dramani Mahama has said he started the Free SHS policy which is the flagship initiatives of the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to former President Mahama started the implementation of the free SHS in 2015.

Speaking at Sienchem in the Asutifi South Constituency, Mr. Mahama told the gathering that he started the Free SHS programme, claiming it was meant for day students.

Addressing them in Twi, he said, “Free SHS is good. If anyone stands anywhere and says that I, John Mahama, will cancel Free SHS tell the person he or she is a liar,” adding, “I haven’t said anywhere that when we come to power we are going to cancel the policy. We started it with day students and we were going to expand it when, unfortunately, we left office.”

He then went on to accuse the Akufo-Addo Presidency of hastily implementing the programme which they had begun in a more sustainable, well-laid-out manner.

Mahama explained that their first term will focus on using all revenues to finish the various projects to allow all students to go to school at the same time for them to have more contact hours.