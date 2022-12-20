3 hours ago

Ghanaian rapper and hiplife artiste, Jason Gaisie, popularly known as Pappy Kojo, has revealed that his music career took off as a youngster in primary five.



Born in Italy, Pappy Kojo was sent to Ghana by his parents in 1990 to live with his grandmother in the city of Takoradi for ten years, during which he found and developed his passion for music.



"Music started while growing up in Takoradi" he reiterated. Two musicians that he admired while growing up, he stated, were Reggie Rockstone and Obrafour.



The "Awoa" hitmaker revealed in an interview on a 24-hour digital channel segment, Culture Daily, that he attained his elementary, and primary education at Ridge International School during his stay in Ghana. The 33-year-old rapper reminisced about his time at Ridge International and tagged it as fun, free, and careless.



"Every time I go to Ridge International, I break down, there are so many great memories there; If I was given the chance to go back in time to spend ten minutes back at Ridge International, I would take it. Rap was rap, the competition, the messing, everything was genuine," he said.



The Hiplife artiste revealed that he was known as "Teifour Weezy" back in the day. The origin of that name was one of his iconic artists, Obrafour, and the title "Weezy" a name he considered suitable to complete his search for a stage name.



"In Takoradi, what 'Tei' means you take too much of it, and I liked the "four" in Obrafour, so I picked it."



He later made it known that being inspired by an autobiographical film that contains elements of globally known American rapper, Eminem, titled "8 Mile," made him start making demos and records at studios as well as engaging in rap battles.