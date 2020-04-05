2 hours ago

Some 15 years ago, Accra Hearts of Oak lifted the Caf Confederations Cup at the expense of bitter rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

It was the first tournament since the merger of the Cup winners cup and the Caf Cup into one known as the Caf Confederations Cup.

Kotoko and Hearts of Oak were the first teams to play in the finals of the maiden edition with the phobians winning it at the expense of Kotoko at their own back yard.

Former Hearts midfielder Lawrence Adjah Tetteh was very integral in his team's triumph as he scored the decisive equalizer in the second leg to send the game into penalty shoot outs which the phobians eventually won.

According to the midfielder till date he still gets a lot of favours, gifts and largess because of that equalizer he scored in Kumasi some 15 years ago.

“God helped us to win that cup. I always say, we are not different or unique. It was a favour of God that helped us to win the trophy.”

“Am still benefitting from that goal. People meet me and gift me lot of things because of the goal I scored in Kumasi” He told Tru FM .

The CAF Confederation Cup was birth from a twinning of the Cup Winners Cup created in 1975 and the CAF Cup launched in 1992. The Confederation Cup was started in 2004 and brings together the winners of the national cups of member associations and teams that ended up in 3rd positions in the championships of the 12 countries.