1 hour ago

A former Ghana leader, John Dramani Mahama, can no longer be President, founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has maintained.

According to the controversial man of God, the Lord has revealed to him in the spiritual realms that any effort to get Mr. Mahama back to the presidency will be in futility.

“Mr. Mahama cannot be Ghana’s president again. In the spiritual realm, I saw the thrones of world leaders firmly standing, and I saw the throne of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo among the seats of world leaders.

“And when I entered another realm in the spirit, I saw former world leaders who can’t be presidents again; such people had their thrones turned upside down to indicate that their former glory days were over.

“Significantly, Mr. Mahama’s throne was among the thrones that were turned upside down; so that is a clear message from God that Mr. Mahama can never be Ghana’s president and nothing can change this fact,” he pointed out.

Speaking in an interview with Omanhene of Kumasi-based Kessben FM monitored by Kingdomfmonline.com, he stated emphatically that he doesn’t have any diabolical intentions against Mr. Mahama and the NDC, saying “I only state what God has revealed to me.”

He said the upcoming presidential election is a done deal for President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), adding that “I know the next president for 2024 but I will declare that person after the 2020 polls”.