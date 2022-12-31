1 hour ago

Ghana and RC Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed says that he stole a few tips when he faced Real Madrid's Fede Valverde at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars of Ghana were placed in Group H where they lost 3-2 to Portugal, defeat Korea 2-0 and lost 2-0 to Uruguay.

Salis made his Ghana debut at the 2022 FIFA World Cup featuring in all three matches played at the group stage alongside Thomas Partey.

Ghana faced Uruguay in the last group game where the Black Stars lost 2-0 but the midfielder says he picked up some few tips from the Real Madrid midfielder.

"Arriving in selection, from the first training, I wanted to show the coach "that's Salis". My work pays, thank god. It also made me happy to show Ghanaians what I have become because we watch the Premier League more than Ligue 1 in Ghana. It's very strong to represent the country, because there are a lot of Ghanaian players in Europe. Everyone knows Ghana. If I'm among the 26, I'm proud of myself, it's that I don't cheat, that I work. This experience is a plus for the club and for me, even if we did not qualify for the knockout stages. I took a few things from my team-mates and opponents, I took a good look at players like Federico Valverde (Uruguayan midfielder from Real),how he was moving, I "stole" things from him to take another step and be a great player one day . "

The Ghanaian midfielder joined RC Lens from Clermont Foot in the summer after his excellent performance and has continued from where he left off at his former side.

His impressive form earned him a place in Ghana's World Cup squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.