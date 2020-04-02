1 hour ago

Former Kumawood actor, Bernard Nyarko, one of the biggest and popular personalities on the screens has come out to say that he has stopped acting and is never going back to that profession again.

Bishop Bernard, as he is affectionately called in the movie industry, is now a full-time pastor after he was reportedly hit with an unknown illness.

In the video sighted by ghpage.com, the man of God whiles administering to his church congregation noted that he has followed the footsteps of ace actor Majid Michelle.

Both have now dedicated themselves to the ministry of God.

In his sermon, he revealed that he stopped acting because the industry is full of evil.

He went on to explain that in acting, one would meet new people especially women every day and almost all of them want to be your friend and if care is not taken you will end up having them in your bed.

“If I have stopped acting, I have stopped because of its full of evil. Every day you would meet different people, every day you would see different girls all of the wants you to become their friends and some of them are coming from the marine sea, they should take their movie” he said in the presence of his congregation.