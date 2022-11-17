41 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was handed a rare start by Black Stars coach Otto Addo when they faced Switzerland in at the Zayed Sports City Stadium-Baniyas in Abu Dhabi.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh made an early incursion into the opposition box but shot calmly into the gloves of goalkeeper Yan Sommer.

Jordan Ayew was put through on goal but was flagged for offside in the 11th minute.

The impressive Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was brought down about 25 meters to the goal and Jordan Ayew wasted the efforts in the 20th minute.

Three minutes later Jordan Ayew and Baba Rahman worked on a nice move on the left flank before the Crystal Palace attacker drew a save from Yan Sommer.

Moments later Ghana thought they had won a penalty when Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was brought down in the penalty box but the referee waved away appeals for a penalty.

Ghana goalie Ati Zigi made a smart save before Inaki Williams headed a corner kick narrowly wide before Salisu Mohammed sent a shot from a free kick narrowly wide off the post.

The first half ended goalless but in the 61st minute, Ghana made three changes as Antoine Semenyo, Kofi Kyereh, Kamal Sowah and Kamaldeen Sulemana, replaced Elisha Owusu, Afriyie Barnieh, Iñaki Williams and Jordan Ayew respectively.

“It was a good game. There was no pressure. I stuck to what the coaches said and everything went well for me.” He told JoySports George Addo Jnr.