2 hours ago

Onua TV Morning Show host, Captain Smart, has alleged that the Vice President, Mahammudu Bawumia was being frustrated by a clique within the presidency hence obstructing him from effectively functioning.

According to him, the usually happy disposition of the Veep has vanished in recent times and he puts that down to the Akyem guys ‘doing him in.’

Speaking on the November 24, 2021, edition of his show, Captain Smart expressed reservations about whether the full input of Bawumia was taken into consideration when the budget was being worked upon.

“…when you came into the NPP and started working, Ken Agyapong was somewhere not knowing what was going on. [Do] you remember? Are you being stifled from working?” he quizzed before adding: “I am suspecting that the Akyem people are suffocating Bawumia."

“Bawumia used to have a happy disposition but not anymore. The Akyem guys are doing him in. He is being frustrated so he can’t have that happy disposition. I am suspecting he is not being allowed freehand to do his job," he noted.

Out of those supposedly frustrating the Vice President, Captain Smart mentioned only Gabby (Asare Otchere-Darko) referring to him as Prime Minister in the Akufo-Addo government.

On the specific issue of proposed taxes specifically the Electronic transactions levy (E-levy) Captain Smart tasked the president to order its reversal or face massive protests. “On the E-levy, Nana if all is well, tell the Finance Minister to cancel it because you are rather making this country ungovernable.

“At your last cabinet meeting before your Glasgow trip when my name was mentioned, it is not anybody that is making Ghana ungovernable. It is you, yourself and your know-nothing ministers, they are the people making this country ungovernable for you,” he charged.

Source: Ghanaweb