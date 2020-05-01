4 hours ago

The fued between Ghanaian comedians, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face and Kwadwo Nkansah, a.k.a Lil Win seems not to be ending anytime soon as the former has strongly indicated he will fight his blood out with the latter.

According to Funny Face, Lil Win has succeeded in tricking his babbys mama to run away with the twins, something that is very unbearable for him [Funny].

In a chilling writeup on Facebook, the embattled actor disclosed that the joy of his life was his twins, Ella and Bella, thereby threatening to deal ruthlessly with his archrival if the mother refuses to return with the kids.

"...I swear tomorrow I'm going full atack on Lil Win. Because the mother of my children is not emotionally strong, you have tricked her into doing this to me? I swear Kwadwo, I'll die with you in Ghana", he threatened.

He indicated he is currently going through unimaginable difficult times following the unexpected disappearance of his kids. To him, sometimes he becomes wildly confused whenever he misses the kids.

"...What I'm going through can’t be explained, the moment I miss them, I want to go haywire", said Funny Face.

According to him, the mother of the children cannot take care of them. He said his mother and sisters are available and ready to take up the responsibility.

"...Let them bring my children to me because she can’t take care of them, my mother is there, she can take care of them, my sisters are there", he said.

He added: "I don't give a fuck right now about what anybody thinks about me now ...have been through a lot in my life, why me? I'm not a bad person so why? My only joy was my #ELLAandBELLA. I swear I will kill for dis girls".

Funny Face also unleashed attacks on the mother of the kids, demanding that she either brings the kids to him or be prepared for his wrath.

"...#ATTAAAMAAME, ur last warning, bring my children or else I will just lay the foundation for you. Just to say 'fimm fimm', like you can never step out in Ghana again. How can you do this me? How much did Lil Win pay you?", he rhetorically quizzed.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com