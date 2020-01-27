4 hours ago

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, has sworn by the heavens that the outcome of the 2020 Presidential elections would see Mr. John Mahama "lose against his eternal political nemesis", President Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako explains to Peacefmonline.com that the number of voters who would vote for candidate Mahama would not even "number up to a half cup of cooked 'tujimi' rice".

"I can swear to you that the votes that Mahama would get in 2020 would be less than half cup of 'tujimi' rice. They can make all the noise in the world but the EC would go on with the new registration process and we would only have the names of Ghanaians eligible to vote", he said.

The NPP Chairman popularly referred to as Chairman Wontumi added that after the Electoral Commission is done with the compilation of the new voters’ register ahead of the 2020 elections, "most of the ghost names the NDC deliberately put in the register would be wiped out leaving their candidate with only a handful of electorates who would vote for him".

The Graphic newspaper recently reported that the Electoral Commission (EC) will begin compiling a new voters’ register on Sunday, April 18, 2020.

Deputy Chairperson of the EC in charge of Operations, Mr Samuel Tettey said the EC will deploy 8,000 registration devices to cover the 32,000 polling stations across the country.

The Commission intends to complete the exercise by May 30, 2020. The Commission also expects to exhibit the new register from August 15 to August 28, 2020.

However, the decision of the EC has been met with numerous demonstrations in some cities including Tamale in the Northern Region and Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and an Inter-party Resistance Against the New Voter’s Register led by NDC and some of the smaller opposition parties.