Black Stars coach Otto Addo has owned up for making mistakes against five-time champions Brazil in a friendly match in Le Havre on Friday night.

Ghana looked lost in the first half as they were ponderous, and passive without a soul in the first half as Brazil was charitable with their conversion of chances.

Perhaps it should have been more than the 3 goals they conceded as they could have been home and dry before halftime.

Speaking to the media after the game, the young Ghana coach admitted he erred in his selection and vows to change it in the next game.

"I think I made mistakes, I learnt a lot more about my players, and picking the next eleven (11) will depend on the performance in the next game" Addo told reporters after the game.

Marquinhos headed home a corner kick from Raphina in the 9th minute before a well-worked team effort was curled home from outside the box by Richarlison in the 28th minute with a pass from Neymar.

The Tottenham forward completed his brace in the 40th minute to make it 3-0 after connecting with a free kick from Neymar after a foul on Neymar from Andre Ayew.

Brazil could have scored more goals as they wasted numerous chances to end the contest.

After recess, Ghana switched to a back three as Salisu Mohammed and Inaki Willimas came into the game and they changed the game completely.

Inaki Williams had an attempt on goal charged down by Bremer which earned Ghana a corner kick.

Ghana controlled the game for much of the second period and nearly scored as Andre Ayew headed a corner against the post.

