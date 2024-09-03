33 minutes ago

Ghanaian artiste Kweku Darlington has stated that he has never been in a sexual relationship with anyone, declaring himself a virgin.

In an interview on Joy Prime, the singer explained that his primary mission on earth is to create music, which keeps him focused and uninterested in romantic relationships.

The Kumasi-based rapper, while discussing his new single, ‘Grateful to Your Ex,’ was asked if he had kissed before and he said, “I’ve not even dated before. I think I’m the only virgin left in Ghana right now. I’ve been on this earth for more than 20 years, and I’ve never slept with any lady. I have a mission on this earth just to do music.”

He clarified that the song is not based on his personal experiences, as he has never been in a relationship.

Darlington said he was keeping his body holy until marriage, but he created the song to resonate with those who have experienced breakups, encouraging them to appreciate their past relationships.

He also mentioned that he is not focused on winning awards or receiving nominations. Instead, his goal is to create meaningful and timeless music that impacts people’s lives.

"I just want to make good music; people listen to my songs; I get to perform on shows; I get my money; and I create deals with people," he said.