19 minutes ago

Takoradi-based rapper, Kofi Kinaata has revealed that while delving into the ills of religion in the country in his smash hit song, ‘Things Fall Apart’, he also took a swipe at himself.

He disclosed that the line in the songs that attacks ‘part-time Christians’ was directed at himself.

‘Things Fall Apart’, released in October 2019, ended the year as the biggest and most controversial song. It highlighted religion and questioned if people were really worshipping God.

Apparently, Kofi Kinaata also questioned his personal relationship with God in the song which won ‘Song of the Year’ at the 2020 3Music Awards.

He told MzGee on TV3 New Day that “the whole part-time Christian thing was for me…sometimes you feel ashamed and the guilt will not let you feel like a Christian. Your kind of lifestyle doesn’t suit a Christian so we are part-time Christians. We are not proud though.”

The rapper recounted that “You know when the Jehovah’s (Witnesses) people come, some of us run away. I’ve been there before, I’ve done that before and I’m not proud of that. I’m done with that nowadays when they are coming, I listen to them; It’s gospel.”

Asked if he received any backlash from Jehovah’s Witnesses, he said “they were even happy. You know it’s a huge problem when they are coming people will run away so I was addressing that issue and they were happy.”

According to Kofi Kinaata, Jehovah’s Witnesses singled the line to bash people who run away from them whenever they want to preach to them.

Interestingly, the rapper’s father is a preacher of the Christ of Christ. When he started rap, his father wasn’t enthused about his choice of career because of the negative perceptions that came with it.

Asked how his dad felt about the song, Kofi Kinaata revealed that “for this [one] I think he is proud of me,” because when he started, “he wasn’t paying attention…till I released the ‘Susuka’ song that was the only song that my father called,” that he was now a fan of his music.

His father, the rapper disclosed, is a very strong critic of his songs. “He is very deep and you have to be deep to tackle him one-on-one.”