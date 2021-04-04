2 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Eben Armah Dida has taken plaudits for training his then Hearts of Oak teammate Sammy Adjei into a better goalkeeper.

Eben Armah Dida was the more experienced among the two and was the number one goalie during the initial golden generation of the phobians between the early 2000's that culminated in the club winning the CAF Champions League, countless league titles among others.

According to Dida, at some point he was told by the late Sir Cecil Jones Attoquayefio that he wanted to bring through Sammy Adjei and train him to the national team level which he obliged being the number goalie then.

Eben Armah Dida in an interview with CK Television says that he trained Sammy Adjei into a better goalie as he played a key role in Ghana qualifying for its first ever World Cup tournament in 2006.

“It got to some points where I was doing the selection with the coach, Jones Attoquayefio, in fact I was the one who trained Sammy Adjei to become a better goalkeeper. I prepared him very well’

“Before he got the opportunity to keep the post, Jones came to me and said, Eben I can see you are tired because of the matches you’ve played so let’s give Sammy the chance and push him to the national level and I told him I have thought of it already. So from there I approached Sammy and told him it is your time, he thought I was just joking but it became a reality” he told Television CK in an interview.