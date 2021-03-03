1 hour ago

A man standing trial on charges of defilement has disclosed that he only tried penetrating the 11-year-old victim but was never successful.

Samuel Amegatcher, a 22-year-old student who is standing trial at the Accra Circuit Court presided over by Mrs Christiana Cann for allegedly having sexual intercourse with the minor, has however been granted bail in the sum of GH¢60,000.00 with three sureties, one to be justified with a landed property.

According to the facts of the case as presented to the court by the Prosecutor Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo, the complainant was the victim’s elder sister and that Amegatcher, the complainant and the victim resided in the same house at Teshie in Accra.

DSP Boafo said in December last year, the victim’s mother detected that the victim walked in an unusual manner hence decided to conduct her personal examination on the victim.

Prosecution said the victim’s mother during examination, noticed that the victim was bleeding and she had some discharges but when questioned by her mother she (victim) could not give any explanation.

DSP Boafo said during further questioning, the victim informed her mother that Amegatcher had been having sex with her on a number of occasions on her blind side.

A report was made to the Police at Nungua Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit and Amegatcher arrested while a medical report form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.

During interrogation, prosecution said the Amegatcher denied defiling the victim but admitted that he had attempted to defile the victim but could not penetrate her.