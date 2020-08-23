1 hour ago

Seasoned Ghanaian journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has said he trust the promises a man makes to his wife when they are having sex and “his body is coming” than the words of President Akufo-Addo.

In a post shared on his Facebook wall, Manasseh said whiles he was very enthusiastic to trust the words of the president back in 2016, the narrative today is quite the opposite as he would trust the words of a man making promises while making love to his wife than to trust any word that comes out of the president's mouth.

“Whenever Akufo-Addo was speaking in 2016, come and see me — gidigidi, quoting and posting his words with trust and hope. Now, I trust the promises a man makes to his wife when “his body is coming” more than the president’s words," he posted on Facebook.

According to him, what broke the camel's back was the president’s directive to the Auditor General Daniel Yaw Domelovo to take his accumulated leave of over 100 days, an action which has since been described by many as a sabotage of the Auditor General aimed at preventing him from fighting corruption in the current government.

He, however, stated that he also does not trust the words of former President John Dramani Mahama, who is the president’s main contender in the upcoming presidential election.

Nevertheless, he indicated that he will still cast his ballot on December 7.

"His action against Daniel Yaw Domelevo eroded the vestige of trust I still had in him. Unfortunately, I don’t trust his main opponent’s promises too. But I’ll vote on December 7 if I have life,” he added in his post.

See his post below