4 hours ago

Former flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong has stated that one of the things that may have accounted for his defeat in the recently held internal elections was his trust in people.

According to the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, he may have trusted people beyond the necessary limit and that may have had a role in his loss.

“Maybe this is a preparation, I probably trusted people too much. So now I am learning, I thought I was perfect but with this election I know I am not. So, I am learning a lot,” he told members of his support group We’re for Ken Worldwide during a meeting in the US city of Minnesota.

Kennedy Agyapong however expressed gratitude to his supporters for having confidence in him while urging them not to lose hope.

He discounted reports of an impending breakaway from the NPP adding that his dream to lead the country continuous with the party unabated.

Out of the total valid votes cast in the NPP’s November 4 presidential primary, Vice President Dr. Bawumia received 118,210 votes outpacing his closest rival Kennedy Agyapong, who garnered 71,991 votes, representing 37.42% of the total valid votes.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured 1,459 votes, garnering 0.76% of the total valid votes while Francis Addai-Nimoh managed to amass only 781 votes, representing a mere 0.41.

Source: Ghanaweb