Being the spouse of a very famous and attractive rapper can be hard. While you may be the most important thing in his/her life and hence deserve all the attention, there are fans too (especially of the opposite sex) who want a piece of him/her. When this happens, jealousy can set in.

However, Tracy, wife of award-winning Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie, has stated that she’s grown out of the “childish” behaviour of being jealous.

According to her, there was time she was jealous of other ladies prying on her man, but she’s learnt to grow out of it.

Tracy was answering a question from a fan during a Twitter Q and A when she made this revelation:

“Y’all know Sark is handsome. So how do you handle if randomly seeing nice ladies around him and are you a jealous woman @TracySarkcess #SrAskTracySarkCess,” the fan asked.

“I use to be jealous but that was a long time ago. Once I matured in the relationship I stopped that childish behaviour,” she replied.