50 minutes ago

Afrobeat singer and dancer, Mr. Drew, has revealed that when he first started music, he used to send in requests for his songs to be played.

It is known that on some entertainment TV or radio shows, viewers or listeners, at a point, are allowed to send in their shout outs and song requests but it would not be expected that an artiste would send requests for his songs to be played.

Mr. Drew told DJ Advicer on Happy FM that, “Normally, I would monitor by myself and when I see that there’s this DJ playing songs on this station, then I’ll send in a tweet requesting my song to be played”.

This came after DJ Advicer told Mr. Drew that he discovered him through his fans after receiving various requests to hear Drew songs.

This was also Drew’s secret way of hyping himself and his music.

It is no doubt that after doing this, together with other promotional strategies, has paid off, as he is now recognized in the music industry.