1 hour ago

Red hot Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Poku says he dreams of lifting the coveted Ghana Premier League title this season with his club.

The 23 time Ghana Premier League champions have not won the title since last winning it in 2013/2014 season.

Aside that the new signing says he wishes a striker from Kotoko wins the goal king accolade at the club a feat which has not been achieved in a long time with the last Kotoko striker to win it being Eric Bekoe in 2007.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Fox FM, He said, “I want one of the Kotoko strikers to win the goal king award, either Naby Keita, William Opoku Mensah, Evans Adomako Wiredu, Osman Ibrahim or myself”.

“As a team, our target is to win the 2020/21 Ghana premier league”.

He adds that the midfielders are working very hard and have been supplying the strikers with lots of assists.

“We have a very solid midfield and every one of them is working very hard to help the team achieve its goals this season.”

The former Nkoranza Warriors striker has scored six goals for Asante Kotoko in their pre season friendlies so far.