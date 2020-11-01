11 hours ago

Arsenal signed Thomas Teye Partey on transfer deadline day after pursuing him all summer from Athletico Madrid.

The London club triggered the central midfielder's contract with Athletico Madrid which had a release clause of 50 million euros.

According to the Ghanaian player he wants to be very efficient at both ends of the pitch as he develops his game further.

Partey has most often been likened to his compatriot Michael Essien who took the Premier League by storm revealing that he wants to defend like Michael Essien and attack like Yaya Toure.

"I like to be both defensive & offensive. I know whenever I am in the opposite area, I have chances for a goal & I think defensively, I want to be stronger. I want to attack like Yaya Toure & defend like Michael Essien so to have both qualities is good.” he told SkySports.

Partey had been the priority target for Arsenal all summer but failed to negotiate with Athletico Madrid about a fee as the rojiblancos did not want to loose their prized asset.

The Ghana international came through the Atletico youth ranks since 2012 and went on to make 188 appearances, scoring 16 goals and assisting a further 12.