40 minutes ago

Legendary Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan says he habours hopes of playing for his boyhood club Kumasi Asante Kotoko before hanging his boots.

The former Ghana captain played in the local league for Liberty Professionals for a season before beginning his sojourn abroad.

After leaving Liberty Professionals, the now 34 year old striker has played in France,Italy, UAE ,China among other places.

In the twilight of his career, Ghana's leading scorer on 51 goals and the highest scoring African at the World Cup says he wants to play for his boyhood club Asante Kotoko before hanging his boots.

“I’ve supported Kumasi Asante Kotoko since I was a kid, till now. I even said to myself that I had to play Kotoko, but I didn’t have the chance to play before traveling outside” he noted.

“I have said that I have to wear the red shirt before I call it a day. I want to finish my career at Kumasi Asante Kotoko” he told TV3.

He admits those are lofty ambitions but admits it may never happen as there are a lot of uncertainties.

“There are so many people when they were kids, they will tell that I want to be a doctor, but they end up being a nurse, or a waitress, they end up being a hostess”

“So its something I want to do, I want to end my career with Kotoko” he concluded.