41 minutes ago

Eric Asamany plays for Ghanaian top flight side Wes African Football Academy (WAFA) but the young budding striker has set himself lofty heights of playing for Spanish giants Real Madrid in the future.

The youngster has been in a very good form for the Sogakope based club this season in the Ghana Premier League before its suspension having netted five times and is the top scorer for the side.

Asamany dreams of playing for Real Madrid somebody and says he is feverishly working on achieving that dream move.

The 22 year old striker in an interview with Angel TV can't wait to play for his dream club Real Madrid.

"Joining Real Madrid will be a dream come true. I can't wait for that day," Asamany told Angel TV

"I'm determined to feature for them [Real Madrid] in my football career. I know Daniel Opare and Michael Essien had stints with Madrid"

"I want to be the next Ghanaian footballer after them [Opare and Essien]"

The young striker is yet to play for Ghana at any level and will be hoping he can continue his great form when the league resumes.