2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko new boy Kwame Poku says he wants to leave a lasting legacy at the club for future generations to remember his name when he departs the club.

The young striker joined the porcupine warriors in February this year from Nkoranza Warriors on a three year deal but is yet to make his competitive debut for the club.

Kotoko are set to face Techiman Eleven Wonders in their league opener at the Accra Sports Stadium and the 21 year old striker who has been in fine form in pre-season is expected to start.

Speaking in an interview with the club's in house media he says he wants to put in the hard work so as to be a legend at the club.

"It is said that if you want to be ready for the gain, then you should be prepared for the pain. As I have come to hear about the legacy they left during their time here, I will also try to live up to expectation. So that after my time here, they will mention my name among the great legends of the clubs," he told Asante Kotoko’s official channel.

"I want to leave a legacy behind so that future strikers that arrive here will also hear of my name", he stressed.

The former Nkoranza Warriors striker has scored six goals for Asante Kotoko in their pre season friendlies so far.