Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari says that he wants to leave an indelible mark at Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.

The winger joined the Serbian giants this summer from Belgian side KAA Gent and has become an instant hit for the club.

According to the former Accra Lions winger, he wants to play in the UEFA Champions League and also win trophies for his side.

He says that he knew the club was big but the atmosphere and supporters inside the Maracana have made him know how bigger the club is.

"From the first day I came to Belgrade, I saw how big a club Zvezda is. But, as time goes by, as the games go by, I realize that it is even bigger. Just look at the atmosphere at the match against Pjunik. I haven't seen that anywhere. My motivation for success is increasing. I want to leave a deep mark here. And to play in the Champions League, to win trophies. I feel incredible energy around me, it can only bring success. Zvezda is a club miracle! - concluded Bukari.

Crvena Zvezda beat Pyunik 5- 0 in the first game of the third round of Champions League qualification at home, and Osman Bukari was the absolute hero of the red and white team.

The Ghana player scored a hat-trick and registered an assist when he beat Kings Kangwa for the second goal of the Serbian champions.

There are two of them, and they are Dejan Lekić and El Fardu Ben .

The Ghanaian has now scored five goals in five games for Red Star Belgrade in all competitions since joining the club.

He becomes only the third player in the 21st century to score three goals in a European match for Serbian champions.