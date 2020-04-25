3 hours ago

Hearts of Oak midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway says there have been several times he has considered quitting football altogether due to extreme hardship.

As he struggled initially to accept that football is a career he can happily live on as he was not receiving any salaries for three years.

According to the midfielder, the pillar of supports for him in all this struggles was his mum who always encouraged and gave him support.

He says her mother is the reason why he wants to make it in football and pay her back with a move to Europe so he can look after her.

"In all these struggles, it is my mum who does everything to support me. She is the reason I haven't quit. When I think about my giving up, she motivates me. She is the reason I want to make it and pay her back. I know I will make it to Europe and reward her" he told Saddick Adams in an interview.

Frederick Ansah Botchway joined Hearts of Oak from Liberty Professionals at the beginning of the 2019/2020 season.