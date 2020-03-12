1 hour ago

After being in a thorn in Sarkodie’s flesh for a while now, Shatta Wale says his underlying motive is for Obidi to join forces with him and make money together.

The controversial Dancehall King has been throwing unwarranted salvos at the iconic rapper for some time, with Sarkodie’s retaliatory diss song dubbed ‘Advice’ setting the stage for their rivalry.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, the leader of the Shatta Movement said he wants to make money with Sarkodie and does not like when he behaves selfishly.

He said: “I am telling Sarkodie that let’s come together and make money together. “let us be real; I didn’t insult Sarkodie when I said he’s broke. I was even shocked when he recorded the “Advice” son