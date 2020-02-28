19 minutes ago

The Kency 2020 brouhaha appears to be fading away but it is not entirely forgotten yet.

Okailey Verse, popularly known as O.V expressed her admiration for the Kency 2020 wedding which shut down social media because of its opulence.

According to the “Want Me” singer, she has seen scenes from Kennedy Osei and Tracy’s flamboyant wedding and she is hoping to have one as such. “It was really nice, me too I’d love to be married to a billionaire so that I can have a wedding like that,” she told Selorm Tali on Pulse Chat.

O.V (Okailey Verse) was the winner of MTN Hitmaker season 7 and she later joined Stonebwoy’s record label, Burniton Music. However, a few weeks ago the Bhim Nation president announced that he has parted ways with her.

The singer who is out with a new song titled, “Forward” has addressed her exit from the label and other matters about Stonebwoy. Hear more from her in the 22 minutes interview below.