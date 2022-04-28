1 hour ago

Black Stars and Swindon Town goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot has revealed that he wants to play at the highest level of football.

The 25 year old goalkeeper currently plays for English fourth tier side Swindon Town but says that he has ambitions of playing in the English Premier League and also the Champions League.

Wollacot's contract with Swindon Town will expire in the summer and has been linked with moves to clubs in the upper echelons of the English league.

His ambition will give his current employers sleepless nights about extending his current deal which is close to expiring.

According the goalkeeper he wants to play in Europe and also win trophies something which his currently club cannot offer.

“Every player wants to play at the highest level, possibly, you would want to play in the Champions League, Premier League and you would want to play in Europe and win trophies,” he told Accra-based Happy FM.

“So, I think, long-term that is the goal but for now, I just have to focus on where I am and keep working hard.

Swindon’s goalkeeper has enjoyed an outstanding campaign, especially during the first few months of the season. Having conceded a respectable 45 goals in 38 games, Wollacott has regularly offered his attacking teammates the opportunity to go and win games with excellent saves and an assured presence between the sticks.

His 11 clean sheets have also come during a campaign in which he has been called up for his country, Ghana, and helped the Black Stars qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.