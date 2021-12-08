2 hours ago

Kotoko reject Emmanuel Gyamfi has been in good form for his new side Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League.

The former Kotoko captain was cut loose by the club at the start of the season and swiftly joined the the Dormaa based club where he has shone.

For nearly his five seasons at Kotoko, the pacy winger's highest ever goal tally was last season where he notched five goals across all competitions.

But in just six matches for Aduana Stars, the winger has now scored twice with one assist with his brace coming last Sunday against WAFA.

“I want to score more goals because that is the main duty of an attacker, so I want to score more.”

“I came here to give out my best,, so I am not surprised of my current form.” Gyamfi added.

He has in the past played for Wa All Stars and Asante Kotoko.