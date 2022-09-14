6 minutes ago

Captain of Ghana Premier League side Medeama, Kwesi Donsu says that he is eager to win the Premier League for the first time with the Tarkwa-based side.

He says that winning the elusive Ghana Premier League title is his dream this season as he has the FA Cup medal in his cabinet but the league winner's medal is missing.

Medeama under erstwhile coach Samuel Boadu went very close to the league title but as fate will have it the league ended abruptly first in the 2017/2018 season when the Anas documentary overturned Ghana football and in the 2019/2020 season when COVID-19 curtailed the season.

The Tarkwa-based side was sitting comfortably at the summit of the league but it ended abruptly.

Donsu hopes the club's fortunes will change this season as he eyes the Ghana Premier League title as they opened the season with an away win against Legon Cities.

"As a captain, I want to lift the Ghana Premier League trophy with Medeama for the first time. Since I joined Medeama, I have been able to win the FA Cup title and finished second in the league but winning the ultimate has been difficult," he told Sunyani-based Union FM.

"This season, my main target is to lead the club to win its first league title and looking at the squad depth and the technical team, I believe we can achieve it."

Medeama will welcome Real Tamale United to the Akoon Park on match day two,