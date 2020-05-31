5 hours ago

Ghana's football player Abedi Pele (R) received a trophy from the hand of Togo's Prime Minister Komlan Mally 01 February 2008 in Lome Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards 2007 where Mali's Frederic Kanoute (not pictured) has been named African Player of the Year for 2007. AFP PHOTO/KAMBOU SIA (Photo credit should read KAMBOU SIA/AFP via Getty Images)

Legendary Ghanaian midfielder Abedi Ayew Pele says he would have had more African Best player accolade but for the self imposed hiatus from the Ghana National team.

He believes he was in his prime during that period from 1986-1990 but his absence from the Black Stars counted negatively against him.

According to the maestro If he were playing for the Black Stars at that time the African best accolade would have come earlier than when it did come eventually.

Ayew says he stopped playing for the national at the time because he wanted to establish himself so well in France and did not want any distractions.

The imperious midfielder was tearing apart teams in France then having represented the likes of Chamois Niort, Montpellier and Lille before eventually transferring to Olympique Marseille.

Ayew at the time achieved an unprecedented feat by winning the African best player award thrice in a row from 1991 to 1993.

''I wanted it so badly in the even in the 80s. In 88 and 89 I was on fire in France- destroying everybody but I never came to play for the national team. I also had some personal problems in the national team. From 1986-90 I never came to play for the national. I refused coming,'' the 55-year-old told GTV Sports + on Sunday in an interview

''You know this politics. It has it own things. They sent this man [I have forgotten his name] he was in Kotoko. He came to Marseille to see me and see all the executives of the team.

''So, they then told him they have allowed me-by that time we don't have this FIFA rule that you have to automatically play for the national team.''

Ayew explained his decision to quit international football was to allow him time to concentrate on his club career.

''I wanted to storm France. I wanted to have time, I was focused, I was determined, I needed it more. That was the only way to achieve it,'' he added.