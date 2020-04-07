2 hours ago

Ibrahim Osman is a Kotoko striker currently on loan at struggling Ghana Premier League club King Faisal.

He says he wanted to stay put at his parent club and fight for his chance to be in the first team but is happy with his loan stint so far just that his club is struggling despite all his goals.

The former Asokwa Deportivo striker has scored eight goals with three assist for King Faisal in 15 games in the Ghana Premier League despite his side failing to win any of those games.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Angel Fm, the striker admitted that he was intent on staying at Asante Kotoko.

"I wanted to play for Kotoko but I was worried because I was not getting play time in the team so I had to move on"

Asked If he had heard of the reports that Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu wanted to bring him back to the club he answered in the affirmative.

"I have heard it in the media but I have not had any contact or call from coach Maxwell Konadu.I still have a year contract with Kotoko because I signed for three years".

Kotoko signed the striker two years ago when Paa Kwasi Fabin was head coach from Asokwa Deportivo but he struggled initially and was sent on loan to Professionals where he again failed to shine but has been a shining light in a gloomy King Faisal team.