Former Asante Kotoko and King Faisal striker Kwadwo Poku 'Mahala' has been sounding his own trumpet by claiming that he was the best striker among his peers during his playing days.

According to the striker he played with the creme de la creme during his playing days but he was a head and shoulders above them all.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Silva FM, Kwadwo Poku shared, “During my era, I played alongside Osei Kuffour, Ibrahim Tanko and Isaac Boakye. I was a complete package of a forward not a 'standing fan striker' because I was able to dribble, pass, shoot and tricky as well. The only thing I lacked was aerial ability”.

He adds further that during his prime Ghana's all time top scorer Asamoah Gyan was only a third best striker after Shaibu Yakubu.

“I was deputized by Shaibu Yakubu during my reign. Asamoah Gyan was the third striker by then."

He however blamed his lack of opportunities in the senior national team on luck.

“Most players earn call up to the Black Stars because of luck. I think I wasn't lucky" he added.