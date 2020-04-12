3 hours ago

Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare group made a confession during a heart-to-heart conversation with his fans on Insta-live.

The singer revealed that when he met his wife 18 years ago, he was a gold digger and had nothing. Reflecting on the turnaround he got, Peter also urged men to stop thinking that every woman is a harlot.

He said; I met my wife 18 years ago, I was a gold digger. When I met her, I f*cking had nothing. Men wise up, every woman is not a harlot or a slay mama, Pick one and make her look the way you want her to be. My wife was never perfect, don't get me wrong, what I did was make her look the way I want her to be and she made me look same way she wanted me to be. Have you seen me before, I was ugly before. Look at me now, every day I'm looking younger.