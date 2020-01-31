1 hour ago

Former Ghanaian boxing giant Kofi Jantuah says he was left devastated when he saw the video footage of the assault meted out to a football fan by boxer Patrick Allotey.

The boxer on Sunday during the Hearts of Oak vs Kotoko game was captured in a video in a hot confrontation with a Kotoko supporter before landing three jabs on his face resulting in deep cut wounds.

Allotey has now been arrested by the Police after the assault victim lodged a complaint with the Police.

The former boxing Champion when asked about the Patrick Allottey assault case says that he has watched the video and its plainly a police case and has nothing to do with GBA.

"I have watched the video and seen some pictures of the guy and I think this is police a case not GBA case because if you are a boxer we train you as a fighter so it is a criminal case and the Ghana police should arrest him." he told Kumasi based Akoma Fm.

"Around the world we train you as a machine so if two boxer are fighting its a different thing altogether because we train you to fight with boxers not ordinary persons and what happened has nothing do with boxing the only thing that the GBA can do is to sanction him after the police have finished with him, I was angry with what I saw on the internet" he added.