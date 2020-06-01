1 hour ago

Former Ghana and Olympique Marseille great Abedi Ayew Pele says he was a better player during his prime than the heralded Dutch duo of Ruud Gullit and Marco Van Basten.

The hallowed Abedi Pele over the weekend granted a rare interview to GTV and recalled some nostalgic memories and recounted events in his storied footballing career.

According to the maestro as he is affectionately called he was better than Marco Van Basten and Ruud Gullit.

“Well I don’t know but I had it in mind that I am better than Guilt and I’m also better than Van Bastern and the others."

"So coming onto the pitch, it is in my mind that there must be a challenge between Guilt and Abedi Pele who is going to win,” he added.

Abedi Pele was integral when Olympique Marseille beat a star studded AC Milan side that contained the Dutch duo to lift the Champions League in 1993.

The well decorated Abedi Pele had a glittering career having won almost everything on offer in his storied career.

He played for Niort, Mulhouse, Marseille, Lyon, Torino, 1860 Munich and went to the ultimate retirement home of UAE to play for Al Ain before calling it quits.

Abedi won the African best player award three times in a row from 1991,1992, 1993 and the African Cup of Nations in 1982.