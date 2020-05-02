2 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker Joe Debrah aka 'Afriki' has opened up about his rivalry with the late Shamo Quaye then of Hearts of Oak.

The pair were players in their prime in the 1990's and there was a lot of rivalry between the pair but Debrah believes he was an all round better player than the Hearts of Oak midfielder.

Joe Debrah played for Asante Kotoko and was very prolific in his days before moving to Ashgold where his dominance waned remarkably after an injury.

Shamo Quaye was the poster boy for Hearts of Oak and tormented rivals Asante Kotoko any time they met with his skills,trickery and brilliance on the ball.

Unfortunately Shamo Quaye died under mysterious circumstances in 1997 but Joe Debrah believes he was a better footballer than the late Shamo Quaye aka 'Shamo leather'.

He outlined their individual qualities and also the relationship between the pair in an interview with Kessben Fm from his Germany base.

“We were close, but not as close as I was with Joe Addo,” Debrah said.

“He (Shamo Quaye) had his qualities and I also had my qualities. His qualities were, he could score unexpected goals, I also had mine but I knew I was better than him he stated.

“But in football, if debates don’t emerge the game doesn’t become exciting…I knew I was better and Shamo himself was aware but he just couldn’t say it

“I possessed all the qualities in the game, strength, and striking abilities. Shamo was a goal scorer, but I was that and more. I was more involved in the game than Shamo. He always used to lurk around the goal area. Everyone has his skillset and strength so that’s it” he concluded.