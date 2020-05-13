2 hours ago

Hip-hop musician Eno Barony has fired back at fellow rapper Medikal for slamming her in a heated Twitter rant. Medikal took to Twitter on Tuesday, May 12, to slam Eno for firing shots at him in her diss song, “Argument Done”, which was directed to her rival Sista Afia.

In a series of tweet, Medikal revealed that he helped Eno by giving her free verses and shot a music video with her but all he got was ungratefulness.

Responding to this, Eno admitted the help she got from Medikal and said she has never disrespected him in anyway, however, her lyrics was taken out of context.

“I appreciate u doing a verse for me way back and I have never disrespected u in any way nor for clout chasing I only sent out words to the ghost writer and unless u are the ghost writer u can’t feel disrespected. Understand my lyrics first Mr. best rapper,” she tweeted.

She responded to Medikal’s claim that she is a corpse, saying she was born dead so she can never be killed.

“I understand you saying you never took a penny. Cuz what I gave you back then compared to now was actually a penny. NO BE TODAY I BE #CORPSE BRO. I WAS BORN #DEAD. SO #YOU CAN’T KILL ME.”