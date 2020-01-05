29 minutes ago

Founder and leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha has slammed colleague pastors over their doomsday prophecies, saying they ought to use common sense to approach those involved rather than making it public.

According to the man of God, although most of these prophecies might be genuine, it is not meant for public consumption.

Watch night service on every 31st December is almost becoming a day reserved to predict the destinies of most celebrities and politicians in the country.

Ahead of the December general elections, the 2019 prophesies ware based more on the outcome and how the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is said to be plotting to rig the elections.

Popular prophets like Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi and Prophet Nigel Gaisie gave contradictory prophesies on the upcoming elections – all of whom are claiming came from God.

This has generated controversies in the country and others have lampooned the men of God for engaging in blasphemy.

In support, Prophet Kumchacha contributing to the discussion on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall expressed disappointment in his senior colleagues.

He explained that considering the number of years in God’s ministry, he expected the prophets to be circumspect in delivering their prophecies.

“Prophecy is very sensitive so I expected my prophets to have used common sense and approach those involved rather than making it public” he added.

The founder and leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries said Christianity has suffered a setback due to what he described as unprofessional behaviour of some men of God.

“The gift of prophecy is now becoming a competition between pastors which is very bad” he stressed.

Prophet Kumchacha urged the prophets to rather pray for the leaders of the country to develop Ghana rather than predicting their death.

“Now Ghanaians don’t respect pastors anymore because of these doomsday prophesies. God reveals to redeem so if you [prophets] see any prophecy, just pray and reverse it. Use common sense” he fumed.