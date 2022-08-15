2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Eric Taylor has revealed that the adverse weather conditions in Norway during his early days made life difficult for him when he joined Lillestrom.

He has since departed Lillestrom for Kongsvinger but admits that his early days in the Scandinavian country was very difficult as moving from the tropical region of Ghana to Norway could be.

The weather also became an ever-so-small factor when he first came to Norway from Ghana this winter.

"It was cold! Very cold. In the first trainings, my hands, everything... I was freezing to death, he says with a laugh.

" Unfortunately, it's getting a little colder here too...

Yes soon. When we get to November and stuff. But now I know and am prepared," says the 21-year-old and continues to laugh.

Taylor joins from playing in Lillestrøm, where he got a contract in February after impressing both during a one-month training stay and in a tournament the club had seen with over 150 players in Nigeria.

There, the competition was very tough in central midfield, and recently LSK also strengthened the team in that position.

He was on loan in Lillestrøm from the Ghanaian New Life Academy. KIL takes over the loan for the rest of the season and has at the same time secured an option to buy after the season.