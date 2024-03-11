1 hour ago

Popular entertainment pundit, Ola Michael has said that he was delighted that Chef Ebenezer Smith did not receive support from Ghanaians during his attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon in the world.

He explained that the absence of numerous personalities, including celebrities and politicians, helped Chef Smith focus on his attempt.

He referred to how Afua Asantewaa and Chef Faila's Guinness World Record attempts were unsuccessful based on the 'rest break rule,' which he thinks the presence of the masses contributed to.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Ola noted that the relatively low support from Ghanaians will help Chef Smith comply with the 'rest break rule' in the cook-a-thon contest.

"During Chef Smith's cook-a-thon attempt, you saw the number of people who supported him. I was happy he didn't get the support because that helped him avoid a situation where the vice president or any other person would distract him. The absence of the crowd helped him to focus on his work instead of attending to people while working," he said.

About Chef Smith’s cook-a-thon attempt

Chef Smith completed his Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon by an individual at 820 hours on March 6, 2024.

He started his Guinness World Record attempt on February 1, 2024, at the Amadia Shopping Centre at Spintex, Accra, to break Alan Fisher's existing record of 119 hours.

He initially planned to go 360 hours, then 1200 hours, before announcing that he would end on March 6, 2024.

Although the cook-a-thon did not get much publicity, Chef Smith got attention in the latter days as a host of celebrities and musicians, including Amerado, Kofi Jamar, Nana Ama McBrown, Clemento Suarez, Kwaku Manu, and others, visited the venue to support Chef Smith in his remarkable feat.

On March 6, 2024, Chef Smith officially put his tools down and announced the end of his GWR attempt.

This was met with much fanfare and celebration from the spectators who had gathered to watch him during his attempt.