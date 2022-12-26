1 hour ago

Former Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah says that he was heartbroken by the performance of the Black Stars in their last group match against Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Uruguay beat Ghana but went out of the World Cup on goals scored as they finished third behind South Korea in Group H, despite Luiz Suarez's heroics.

The Uruguay striker played a major role in both of Uruguay's goals and the 35-year-old was in tears after the final whistle, following what may have been his last international appearance.

Both goals were scored by Giorgio de Arrascaeta, the first a close-range header, the second a sublime volley as Ghana exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the group stage.

Speaking in an interview, Ghana coach at the 2014 FIFA World Cup says the team's performance was woeful in the match against Uruguay.

“Going into the last game against Uruguay, I was very confident that we will sail through. But what we played that day was far from a team that is competitive.

“I am still in contact with most of the players as they are my friends. I was so hurt by our output,” Kwesi Appiah told Standard Gazzette.

The former Kotoko player has been Ghana coach twice and is the first Ghanaian to lead the team to the FIFA World Cup in 2014 in Brazil.