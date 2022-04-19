1 hour ago

Former Black Stars and Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan says that he was hurt when fans of Asante Kotoko booed him last season when he was with the royals.

Kotoko faced Legon Cities last season in a match day 22 game at the Accra Sports Stadium where Kotoko won by a lone goal with Augustine Okrah the goal scorer.

Asamoah Gyan was introduced into the game late in the second half but was booed when he came on by a section of the Kotoko supporters.

The former Sunderland player first made comments about the booing incident during the post match interview but made damning comments about Kotoko supporters in a lengthy video he posted on his social media handle.

Asamoah Gyan who has on countless occasions professed his love for Kotoko says that he was hurt by that incident.

"To be honest, when Legon Cities played against Asante Kotoko and my own Kotoko fans booed me, to be honest that really hurt.

"I got over it and realised that it is all love; it did hurt though," he admitted on Asaase Radio.

Asante Kotoko will host Legon Cities next week at the Baba Yara Stadium.